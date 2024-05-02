Pedestrian, Cyclist Trail To Connect Chickamauga And The National Military Park

The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded a $434,131 grant to Walker County to help fund a direct connection for pedestrians and cyclists between the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and downtown Chickamauga, known as the Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail.

“Walker County is committed to enhancing access to outdoor recreational opportunities for residents and visitors,” said Shannon Whitfield, Chair, Walker County Board of Commissioners. “In addition to being a huge quality of life component for our residents, outdoor recreation is the lifeblood of our tourism industry. This project will significantly impact our community by linking a population center with a popular natural and cultural asset.”

The ARC grant will be paired with a local match to construct a nearly one-mile multi-use pathway that will connect two existing surfaced trails to complete a 2.2 mile trail from the Chickamauga Battlefield at Wilder Road to downtown Chickamauga.

Walker County partnered with the city of Chickamauga, Trust for Public Land (TPL), Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, Lyndhurst Foundation, Riverview Foundation, Jewell Memorial Foundation and others to make this strategic investment to capitalize on one of the region’s most significant assets.

“The Battlefield Connector Trail is a great first opportunity for Trust for Public Land to partner with Walker County, Chickamauga, and the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission to achieve a long held and shared vision to connect more people from more communities to the remarkable natural assets throughout north Georgia and the Tennessee Valley,” said Noel Durant, TPL Tennessee State Director.

“We know that quality of life matters to this community and that thoughtfully linking tourist destinations to business districts can grow local economies. We are grateful to the ARC for their generous investment in this project, to our philanthropic partners, and to the people of Walker County for inviting TPL to help them with this wonderful project."

Letters of support for the project came from U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia State Representative Mike Cameron, and the acting superintendent of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, among others.

Construction on the trail could start as early as late summer with the project potentially wrapping up by the end of the year.