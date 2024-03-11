Prescribed Burn Scheduled For Downtown Chattanooga's Maclellan Island On Tuesday

This Tuesday, a prescribed burn will take place at Maclellan Island beginning at 8:00 am and lasting into the mid-afternoon. The prescribed burn will be performed by a team from the Chattanooga Audubon Society with support from Chattanooga Fire Department and CDOT.

Officials with the Chattanooga Audubon Society have chosen Tuesday due to ideal weather conditions that will mitigate impacts from smoke in surrounding areas. However, due to the potential of smoke rising over Veterans Bridge, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will also be restricted.

Please note, due to smoke thickness, Veterans Bridge could close with little notice. The American Flags along Veterans Bridge have been removed for the burn and will return after.

Prescribed burns emulate natural fire cycles, playing a pivotal role in revitalizing forests and preserving ecological equilibrium. These low-intensity burns prioritize safety and are executed solely by certified experts. Additional burns have successfully taken place this year at Audubon Acres. It is important to complete the burns before bird migration and nesting begins in mid-March. Burns can be very effective when conducted while vegetation is not actively growing.

There will be no negative impact on the wildlife, including reptiles, mammals, and birds. The burns will occur before bird nesting and migration. Reptiles and mammals will have adequate underground cover and escape routes. The Chattanooga Audubon Society will be planting native shrubs on the island as soon as possible after the burn to provide wildlife with access to fruits, nuts and leaves.

A comprehensive plan has been created and all permits have been obtained, ensuring that these operations proceed safely. There is still an outside chance the weather could change, and if so, the burn will be cancelled.