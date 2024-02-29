Registration Open For April 'Hike-A-Thon' Supporting Nature In Tennessee

TennGreen Land Conservancy announced today that registration is open for the fourth annual Hike-a-Thon.

This virtually-managed fundraising event is unlike any other in the Southeast, allowing participants to enjoy the outdoors from anywhere while raising funds and awareness to protect the lands they love.

Registration is free, and there’s something for everyone. Competitions are held for all levels of hikers, paddlers, trail runners, climbers, mountain bikers, and more. The adventure portion of the event starts April 1, though participants may start fundraising as soon as they’re registered.

Proceeds from this month-long event benefit TennGreen Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit and the oldest accredited statewide land conservancy in Tennessee. Over the last 25 years, TennGreen Land Conservancy has protected over 50,000 acres of critical nature throughout the state.

Some of these successes include expanding Fall Creek Falls State Park by more than 2,000 acres; working with partners to protect Lockeland Springs Park in East Nashville; acquiring land for Ducks Unlimited Park in West Memphis; and purchasing key lands along the Cumberland Trail, Tennessee’s longest linear park.

We are all part of nature, and as Tennesseans, we have both the privilege and responsibility to conserve the most biologically diverse inland state in the U.S.,” begins Jon D. B., naturalist and TennGreen’s Director of Communications.

“Protecting our lands, water, and air requires great financial lifts, which is why we’re so thrilled with how deeply the Hike-a-Thon has been embraced. Every dollar this event raises goes directly toward safeguarding Tennessee’s natural brilliance,” he continues.

"With the funds we raise through the 2024 Hike-a-Thon, we'll continue to create and expand our beloved parks and natural areas, help more landowners protect their forests and farmland, and further encourage all to love and defend nature,” adds TennGreen’s Executive Director, Alice Hudson Pell. “We hope to see you all on the trails in April."

Hike-a-Thon participants may compete individually or on teams for the chance to win exciting prizes in a number of competitions. Thanks to generous supporters of conservation, whoever wins “Most Miles Hiked” will receive a two-night stay at a Tennessee State Park, an Osprey Daylite Backpack, and a TennGreen hat. Other prizes (donated by outdoor recreation specialists and friends) include a kayak from Jackson Kayak, a year-long monthly coffee subscription from Bongo Java, camping tents, sleeping bags, coolers, trekking poles, and so much more.

Individual competitions include Most Money Raised, Most Miles Hiked, Most Miles Hiked (Senior), Most Miles Hiked by a Hiker Experiencing a Disability, Most Miles Trail Run, Most Miles Paddled, Most Miles Mountain Biked, Most Feet Climbed, Most Overall Adventures, and Most Unique Donors.

Team competitions include Best Team Name, Most Money Raised, Most Miles Hiked, Most Team Donors, and Most Unique Adventures.

Prizes will also be awarded in three photography competitions, including Best Photo, Best Group/Team Photo, and Best Selfie.

Participants may compete in as many competitions as they’d like, and pop-up prizes will be up for grabs throughout the month of April. Participants can also win prizes by completing ten of sixteen Hike-a-Thon "challenges" (e.g., visit a State Natural Area) as part of a Tennessee Treasure Hunt.

Last year (April 2023), over 500 adventurers explored the great outdoors and raised funds to support TennGreen Land Conservancy during its third-annual Hike-a-Thon. Through the month-long competition, Hike-a-Thoners raised a record-shattering $164,910 while hiking, paddling, climbing, running, and biking more than 8,800 miles. Over 2,000 outdoor adventures were logged, exploring everywhere from Nashville neighborhood parks to the Italian coast and the mountains of South Korea, highlighting the power of our outdoor community and its dedication to conserving land where people and nature can thrive.

"TennGreen’s Hike-a-Thon has been a life-changing event for me, and all for a great cause,” 2023 participant Susan Hager testified. "The Hike-a-Thon gave me the motivation to lengthen my daily hike and explore new trails. I found that, the more time I dedicated to hiking, the better I felt. My energy levels increased, My stress decreased, my general mood improved, and I was more focused and productive at work.”

TennGreen Land Conservancy is beyond grateful for annual participants like Hager, and the generosity of the Hike-a-Thon’s 2024 Lead Sponsors: Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics, Bearded Iris Brewing, Cumberland Kayak & Adventure Company, Sphere, Atmos Energy Corporation, and Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund.

Register for the Hike-a-Thon now at hikeathon.info!