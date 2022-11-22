Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns Friday To Ross’s Landing

The 42nd Annual Lighted Boat Parade is returning to Downtown Chattanooga on Friday, November 25th with crowd favorite features added again to the event for people of all ages to enjoy.

A record crowd of over 10,000 people attended in 2021. This year, the event will be hosted on the Chattanooga Green and Ross’s Landing starting at 4:00pm.

The entire community is invited to attend the event free of charge. Children activities include visiting with real, live reindeer, free pictures with Santa, mini-train rides along with facepainting and interactive lantern parade. A variety of food, beverage and artist vendors will be onsite with items available for purchase.

Additionally on the Chattanooga Green, fire pits, miniature train rides and additional food, beverages for those 21+ and art vendors will be on site with items available for purchase.

Starting at 7:00pm, the annual Lighted Boat Parade & Fireworks, sponsored by Erwin Marine Sales & The Southern Belle, will feature over 20 boats decorated in festive and colorful lights and will cruise looping from Olgiati Bridge to Walnut Street Bridge.

Immediately following the boat parade at approximately 8:00pm, fireworks will be launched over the Tennessee River.

Get more info at rivercitycompany.com/events/reindeer-on-the-riverfront-amp-lighted-boat-parade-1