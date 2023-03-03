ReLeaf Free Tree To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees Beginning Saturday, March 4

The City of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center and EPB join again to give away 1,000 free trees through the Free Tree ReLeaf program, two per household while limited supplies last.

EPB joins the collaboration for the second time to improve stormwater drainage, support cleaner air and create cooler neighborhoods. EPB Energy Pros and Reflection Riding staff developed detailed guidance to select, plant and maintain healthy trees, which will be available on-site and online at epb.com/free-tree-releaf.

In addition to removing carbon dioxide from the air and providing cooling benefits, a healthy network of trees and their roots support stormwater drainage and filter groundwater.

“Chattanooga is a green city. By planting these trees today, we are investing in tomorrow, so that we grow as a community in a way that’s good and sustainable for everyone,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “That’s why programs like this one are so important. Together, we’ll be adding thousands of new trees to our neighborhoods, which will support and sustain our city for years to come.”

When mature, the 1,000 trees available through Free Tree ReLeaf this spring will ease the burden on the city stormwater system by reducing runoff by more than 2 million gallons. Stormwater runoff results from rainwater that falls on hard, impervious surfaces like roofs, roads and parking lots.

When rain doesn’t fall on soil or natural ground cover, it cannot be filtered or absorbed by trees and plants and instead enters storm drains, creeks and rivers without the benefit of being treated. Especially in highly developed areas or areas damaged by storms, stormwater runoff can result in pollutants and debris being washed into drainage systems and waterways.

However, when trees are planted too close to power lines, they may need to be trimmed to reduce the risk of power outages. EPB Energy Pros offer information at epb.com/free-tree-releaf about how far away from power lines each variety of tree should be planted to avoid outages and avoid costly maintenance.

“Anyone who has been to Chattanooga knows how special our trees are,” said EPB President & CEO David Wade. “The last thing we want to do is trim or cut down a tree because it could be a risk for power outages. Our EPB Energy Pros provide guidelines to help customers find the right place to plant their new trees so they can enjoy them for years and avoid putting their power at risk.”

Ten varieties of native trees are available through Free Tree ReLeaf to eligible homes, chosen for their status as native plants and benefits to wildlife. Information about the ideal setting for each tree, planting guides and directions for care are available at epb.com/free-tree-releaf.

American Holly (Ilex opaca)

Arrowwood Viburnum (Viburnum dentatum)

Beautyberry (Callicarpa americana)

Black Elderberry (Sambucus canadensis)

Bottlebrush Buckeye (Aesculus parviflora)

Spicebush (Lindera benzoin)

Sweetbay Magnolia (Magnolia virginiana)

Wax Myrtle (Myrica cerifera)

Yaupon Holly (Ilex vomitoria)

“Introducing more native plants like the ones through Free Tree ReLeaf support our community’s entire ecosystem from healthier air to cleaner water to more habitat for wildlife,” said Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center President & CEO Mark McKnight. “We appreciate the City and EPB’s collaboration to support and restore our unique and diverse ecosystem.”

What to expect when picking up free trees:

Before visiting Reflection Riding, visit epb.com/free-tree-releaf to learn what trees are available and more about the program. Reflection Riding’s Native Plant Nursery is also available by phone directly at 423-497-6208.

Follow signs to the Native Plant Nursery where parking is available.

Employees or volunteers will greet guests and ask them for their address to confirm they are eligible for free trees.

Employees or volunteers will greet guests and ask them for their address to confirm they are eligible for free trees.

Next, based on the location and environment of customer homes, nursery personnel will suggest trees that are well-suited to their property and preferences.

Once at home, refer to epb.com/free-tree-releaf to get species-specific information about where to plant trees and how to care for them.

Nursery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reflection Riding is located at 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419, on the west side at the base of Lookout Mountain.

Each home is eligible for two trees while supplies last. There is no need to make reservations or call ahead. Trees cannot be reserved prior to arrival.

The free tree program was created as a partnership between the City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding intended to improve stormwater drainage and water quality following the Easter tornadoes in 2020. EPB began participating in fall 2022, which expanded eligibility to all EPB customers.