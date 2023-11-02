Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights Brightens Lookout Mountain Beginning Nov. 17th

Warm your hearts this winter at Rock City Gardens' Enchanted Garden of Lights.

Chattanooga’s brightest holiday light experience takes place every evening beginning at 4:30 p.m. from November 17 through January 6 (excluding Christmas Eve). This wonderland of a million lights illuminates six distinct holiday realms and features festive fun for everyone.

The journey begins through one of the world’s tallest walk-through lighted Christmas trees. From there, take the North Pole Highway to each of Rock City’s magical realms, including the colorful Arctic Kingdom, Heart of the Mountain and more! Move along with the dancing trees of the Magic Forest and afterwards bundle up in the new Arctic Kingdom igloos.

From Yuletown, gaze upon Rock City’s fabulous view of the Chattanooga Valley. Bring Santa a wish list at the North Pole Village! Get a picture with jolly ole St. Nick and decorate a delicious cookie with Mrs. Claus. Stand at attention for the Toy Solider! Everyone’s favorite mime, Jerry, is on guard in full uniform.

Warm up with hot chocolate and delectable holiday-themed treats like chocolate chip cookies and powdered sugar donuts, as well as giant roasted turkey legs, burgers and hot dogs at select food locations throughout the park. As always, the Fudge Kitchen is busy making its guest-favorite holiday flavors.

Head over to the Christmas Market for sweets, gifts, winterwear and spirited drinks. Rock City-themed Christmas ornaments and other festive collectables, including holiday gnomes and light-up merchandise like cotton candy sticks are available for purchase at various retail locations.

Rock City loves its Gem members! Skip the entrance line and enjoy complementary hot chocolate with a Gem Membership. Gem Members do not need reservations and are welcome to visit by showing their pass at the entrance, including sold out nights. Tickets for Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights are available online only at www.seerockcity.com/lights. Purchase timed tickets early for best availability.

Rock City is proud to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga during this season. Rock City has given nearly $300,000 to Ronald McDonald House so far from event proceeds.