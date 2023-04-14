Sculpture Fields At Montague Park To Host “Sculptures In The Sky” On Earth Day, April 22

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park proudly announces the date for its free annual Sculptures In The Sky community event: Saturday, April 22 from Noon to 5 pm at 1800 Polk Street.

Returning for its fifth year, the event is being hosted on Earth Day for all to celebrate outdoors together.

Partnering with River City Kites bringing in flyers from as far away as Boston, Philadelphia and the Southeast, the skies above the 33 acres of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park will be filled with colossal and colorful kites for this event.

Activities including kite stunts, Rokkaku kite battles, kids activities, music and more are scheduled throughout the day. A dedicated area will be open for the duration of the event for kids to fly their own kites, whether they bring from home or purchase on-site. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

12 PM - Sculptures in The Sky begins

12 PM-5 PM - Children’s Area Open

12:30 PM - Dual Line Kite Demo

1 PM-4 PM - Candy Drops or Teddy Bear Parachute Jumps

1:30 PM - Fighter Kite Demo

2 PM-4 PM - Playful Evolving Monster Puppet Performance

2:30 PM - Rokkaku Battle Demo

4 PM - Quad Line Stunt Kite Demo

Attendees can enjoy food trucks throughout the day from local vendors including: California Smothered Burrito, Low Country Boil, Miss Griffins Hot Dogs, Final Girl Vegan, Kona Ice, Asurum International Street Food, and Sky-Hi Seltzer. Local craft beer and other beverages will be available for purchase.

Earth Day will also be celebrated at this year’s Sculpture in the Sky. Local participating organizations that will be setup with a presence include: Tri-State Bluebird Society, Tennessee River Gorge Trust, Foothills Land Conservancy, Outdoor Inc., Urban Tree, Lookout Mountain Flight Park, the Chattanooga Library, and the Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors.

While the high-flying family-friendly community event is free and open to the public (as is parking), donations to Sculpture Fields at Montague Park are appreciated for conservation efforts, education programming and more.

To learn more about Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, visit www.sculpturefields.org