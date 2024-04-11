Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Hosts “Sculptures In The Sky” On Saturday, April 20

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is delighted to announce the date for its highly anticipated annual event, Sculptures in the Sky. Scheduled for Saturday, April 20 from Noon to 5 pm at 1800 Polk Street, this free community event is soaring back for its sixth year.

The community and visitors to Chattanooga are invited to gather to celebrate Earth Day two days early with some high flying family fun.

In collaboration with River City Kites, officials are thrilled to welcome kite enthusiasts from as far as Boston, Philadelphia, and the Southeast to join us for this spectacular event. Across the expansive 33 acres of Sculpture Fields of Montague Park, the skies will be adorned with colossal and colorful kits.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including kite stunts, Rokkaku kite battles, lively music, and food and beverages that can be purchased at various food trucks. Parking is also free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating.

To learn more or to make a donation to Sculpture Fields at Montague Park to support the nonprofit’s conservation efforts and education programming visit www.sculpturefields.org