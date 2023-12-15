Statewide Tennessee Master Horse Program Goes Online In 2024

Equine owners and business operators are invited to participate in the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture Tennessee Master Horse Program (TMHP). The program is open to individuals 15 years of age and older.

“The Tennessee Master Horse Program brings science-based information to the equine owner and business operator. The content is accessible and is applicable to any breed, age, experience level or riding discipline,” says Jennie Ivey, associate professor and equine extension specialist in the Department of Animal Science. “We are excited to bring this anticipated program back in 2024, with new speakers, content, and additional weekly Q&A sessions,” adds the equine expert.

The program runs from January 11 until March 8, 2024, and will cover topics spanning nutrition, emergency and preventative health, hoof care, waste management and more. Each week, a live webinar will be hosted on each topic plus an additional Q&A session offering multiple options for interaction with equine experts. A detailed schedule and additional information can be found online at UTHorse.tennessee.edu/tennessee-master-horse-program.

Early bird registration is open until December 31, 2023, and costs $165 per person. Late registration runs from January 1-14, 2024, and costs $195 per person. The registration fee includes access to program content for one year, nine webinars, nine Q&A sessions, a 130-page digital manual, a forage or soil test, a TMHP sign, and a certificate. A 4-hour in-person field day is also included in the cost, which will be held regionally throughout Tennessee in February. To register, visit tiny.utk.edu/TMHP2024.

Questions about the TMHP should be directed to Jennie Ivey at jzivey@utk.edu.

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is comprised of the Herbert College of Agriculture, UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension. Through its land-grant mission of teaching, research and outreach, the Institute touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. to Tennesseans and beyond. utia.tennessee.edu.