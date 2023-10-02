Tennessee American Water, Chattanooga Announce Environmental Project At Warner Park

Tennessee American Water and the City of Chattanooga have announced an environmental project at the Warner Park Bioretention Gardens.

With funding from Tennessee American Water environmental grant for $3500, the City has installed photo monitoring brackets and educational signs at the Gardens. The equipment allows the City to measure public engagement about stormwater and green infrastructure. The goal is to achieve a reduction in vandalism incidents, hours spent mitigating damage, and trash accumulation.

"A core tenet of our Parks and Outdoors Plan is the idea that great cities are defined by great parks, and that starts with ensuring existing parks are well cared for," said Mayor Tim Kelly. "We appreciate Tennessee American Water's support of this creative plan from our Department of Parks and Outdoors to enhance the Warner Park Bioretention Gardens and ensure it can continue to be enjoyed now and in the future."

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) and the Chattanooga Zoo are also supporting the project. UTC’s Dr. DeAnna Beasley has been engaging students to conduct science in the gardens with her ecology lab for 3 years. Through their education and outreach programs, the Zoo has provided input on the signage for the gardens to help further explain the function and benefits of green infrastructure.

“The purpose of our environmental grant program is to support projects like this that demonstrate collaboration between groups to find innovative solutions for watershed environmental sustainability,” said Tennessee American Water president Grant Evitts. “We are glad to partner with Chattanooga on this endeavor at the Gardens and increase engagement with the public on how we all play a part in protecting our water sources.”

Tennessee American Water’s annual Environmental Grant Program offers funding for environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in our local communities. The complete list of 2023 Tennessee American Water Environmental Grant recipients are:

- $1500 to support essential needs of increased population of wildlife patients City of Red Bank - $1000 for community clean-up event of Stringer's Branch

- $1000 for community clean-up event of Spring and South Chickamauga Creeks WaterWays - $3500 for expansion of the Green Team program at Hixson High School.

