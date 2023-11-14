Tennessee State Parks To Host Day After Thanksgiving Hikes To Burn Off Holiday Calories

Tennessee State Parks offer a great alternative to the frenzy of shopping on Black Friday by hosting the annual Day After Thanksgiving hikes at parks across the state.

The guided or self-directed hikes on Nov. 24 are for all ages and abilities and range from easy strolls to rugged excursions.

Details on hikes for each state park can be found at this link.

Among the many options are a hike to the beautiful Crystal Falls at Pickett CCC Memorial State Park. Learn about Red Clay’s role in the story of the Cherokee people and the Trail of Tears at Red Clay State Historic Park. Take a two-mile hike at Bledsoe Creek State Park with multiple stops that highlight the impactful wetland, fossils, and wildlife. Take a vigorous hike through ancient oak forests of the Woodland Ridge Trail at Warrior’s Path State Park. Take a three-mile moderately difficult round-trip hike to Benton Falls at Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park.

Be sure to bring sturdy hiking shoes, a daypack, water, and snacks to eat on the trail. Parks staff will hand out granola bars, which have been donated.

Hikers may also want to support the state parks’ Trail Pack program. Each $25 Trail Pack donation provides direct funding to the Tennessee State Parks trails program. For more information, visit this link.