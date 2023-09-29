Tennessee To Air Drop Oral Rabies Vaccines Along State Border Beginning October 3rd

The Tennessee Dept. of Health and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture will air drop oral rabies vaccine packets along Tennessee’s borders with Alabama and Georgia beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3.

“Rabies control keeps people, pets, and livestock safe,” State Epidemiologist John Dunn, DVM, PhD said. “Our partnership with USDA Wildlife Services in this project reduces rabies in wildlife and protects communities.”

The USDA’s Wildlife Services will distribute the bait packets from low-flying aircraft and helicopter in Southeastern Tennessee according to the following schedule:

Aircraft Distribution into the rural areas of Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, Rhea, and Sequatchie counties will run from Oct, 3 to Oct.9.

Helicopter Distribution into the urban areas of Hamilton and Bradley counties will run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 9.

Each bait packet is marked with a toll-free number (1-877-722-6725) for assistance or information if someone finds or touches a bait packet.

Although the vaccine and the bait packets are safe, the USDA Wildlife Services has issued these precautions for people and pets:

Remove bait packets from where your pet could easily find and eat them.

If you find a bait packet, confine your pets and look for other baits in the area. Wear gloves or use a towel to toss the bait packet into a wooded or fencerow area.

Do not try to remove a bait packet from your pet’s mouth, as you could be bitten.

If eaten, one bait packet won’t harm your pet, but consuming several might upset your pet’s stomach.

Bait packets have a strong, fish-like smell. There is no harm in touching undamaged bait packets; however, always wear gloves or use a towel whenever you pick up a bait packet.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water if the bait packet has ruptured.

Instruct children to leave bait packets alone.

For more information on rabies prevention or the oral rabies vaccine program, call the USDA Wildlife Services toll-free rabies line at 1-866-487-3297 or call TDH at 1-615-741-7247.