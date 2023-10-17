The Beastly Feast Is Back At The Chattanooga Zoo

The Chattanooga Zoo is thrilled to announce Beastly Feast is back for 2023.

On November 11th, from 6-8 PM, you can witness some of the most incredible predators in the world in action at Beastly Feast. The animals, such as Komodo Dragons, Cougars, Snow Leopards, Jaguars, and more, will display their natural behaviors and adaptations while enjoying whole prey items at the Chattanooga Zoo.

Whole prey items are a special form of enrichment that is given to animals at the Zoo periodically. Although not live, these meals encourage the animals to use their natural instincts and adaptations like climbing, smelling, and pouncing. This provides the perfect opportunity to witness wildlife up close and personal.

Beastly Feast has a limited capacity and sells out quickly. Therefore, we strongly recommend purchasing tickets early! You can purchase tickets for this event only online at chattzoo.org prior to the event. Tickets will not be

available for purchase at the gate or on the night of the event. Adult admission will cost $18.00, and children between the ages of 3-12 years old are $14.00. As always, children two and under are free! Members receive a discount, making their tickets $8 for adults and $6 for children. Members must still purchase their tickets online before the event. Snatch your tickets quickly before they're all gone.

Please note that if you attend Beastly Feast, you may find that you've bitten off more than you can chew. Although this event is a feast of great fun, it may not be suitable for everyone.