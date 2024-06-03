The Joy (And Necessity) Of Summer In Chattanooga's Parks And Outdoors

Summer is the perfect time to embrace the outdoors, and parks, outdoors, arts and recreation play a crucial role in making this season enjoyable and beneficial for everyone.
The warmth and extended daylight provide ample opportunities for people of all ages to engage in various activities that promote physical health, mental well-being, and community bonding.
One of the most significant advantages of summer in parks is the chance to be physically active. Whether it's a game of soccer, a brisk walk, or a family picnic, parks offer a natural environment for exercise. This not only helps in maintaining fitness but also reduces stress and boosts mood through the release of endorphins.
The presence of green spaces has been linked to lower levels of anxiety and depression, making parks an essential component of urban living. Moreover, parks serve as communal spaces where people can connect and socialize.
Events like outdoor concerts, community fairs, and farmers' markets bring people together, fostering a sense of community and belonging. Children benefit immensely from these social interactions, learning essential skills such as cooperation, sharing, and empathy while playing with their peers.
For families, our parks and programs are an affordable and accessible way to enjoy quality time together. The diverse range of activities available—from playgrounds and splash pads for younger children to hiking trails and sports facilities for older kids and adults—ensures that there is something for everyone. This versatility makes parks a vital resource for promoting family bonding and creating lasting memories.
Environmental education is another key aspect of parks and recreation. Many parks offer programs and activities that teach visitors about local wildlife, conservation, and sustainability. These educational experiences foster a greater appreciation for nature and encourage responsible stewardship of our natural resources.
In essence, summer in our parks and recreation programs are not just about fun; it is a necessary element of a healthy, balanced lifestyle. By providing spaces for physical activity, social interaction, family bonding, and environmental education, parks enhance the quality of life and contribute to the well-being of the entire community.
So, this summer, take advantage of the beautiful weather and make the most of your local parks and outdoors—your mind, body, and community will thank you.
Learn more at www.chattanooga.gov/parks
News & Notes for June
- New BLUEWAY Access off Shallowford Road is coming soon. This will allow paddlers a much easier way to access the South Chickamauga Creek for a wonderful afternoon down stream to Sterchi Farm or to the TN River. One more step to create access from Camp Jordan to the TN River by paddle! Will take a bit, but should get started soon.
- The playground replacement at Riverview Park is on schedule with a completion date of June 28th. This will become Chattanooga's newest fully ADA playground. The playground will remain closed until June 28th. We do apologize for the mess, but will be well worth it! Lynnbrook Park is in the final stages of completion. Currently the playground area is on hold as we await surfacing material. We are hopeful to fully open within the next few weeks.
- Greenway Farm will be getting new ADA walkways in mid June from the bathrooms to the dog park and around the Outdoor Chattanooga Barn. The dog park will be closed in mid-June to add the new pathways and to finish up the NEW dog spash zone....YEP, Greenway Farm Dog Park is getting a little water feature.
- Bid requests have gone out for the refurbishing of the Walnut Street Bridge. Construction for the bridge is set to begin in March of 2025. The bridge is safe to walk till then, but the refurbishing and upgrades will keep our beacon looking great for years to come. Follow updates at www.walnutstreetbridge.com
- Brainerd Tennis Courts got a new surface this week! Play on.
- Lastly, our summer camps, swim lessons, RBI baseball season and more all kick off next week. We are amazed at the support as most of our camps and summer programs booked up in just a few days!