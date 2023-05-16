Tickets On Sale Now For Crabtree Farms Of Chattanooga's Annual 100 Dinner & Auction

Tickets are now on sale for Crabtree Farms’ signature fundraising event, The Annual 100 Dinner & Auction.

This multi-course farm-to-table dinner features local food sourced from within 100 miles of Chattanooga and prepared onsite by the area’s top chefs.

Live music performed by Bluetastic Fangrass, silent and live auctions, drink pairings and beautiful summer vibes make this an evening to remember.

All proceeds from the event benefit Crabtree Farms’ educational and outreach programs.

Tables of 6 or individual tickets are available. Get your tickets now at crabtreefarms.org/event/annual-100-dinner-2/ then gather your friends for the best meal of the year!

Vegetarians will receive vegan options.

Rain or shine event. Due to terrain, high heels are not recommended.

Although Crabtree has free and ample parking, please consider using Uber or Lyft as your transportation for the evening.

If you or your organization are interested in sponsoring a table, contact Lena Banks at lbanks@crabtreefarms.org for more information.

This event is presented in partnership with Lupi’s Pizza Pies, HHM CPAs, and Southeastern Trust Company.