TVFCU And The Chattanooga Zoo Are Hosting A Porcupine Naming Contest

The Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union sponsors the Chattanooga Zoo's porcupine exhibit, which is under construction and is a part of the zoo's African expansion.

The zoo currently has one family of African Cape porcupines. The Prickles family recently welcomed a set of twin brother porcupettes (the official term for baby porcupines). One of the brothers has been named Nickel Prickles by zoo staff, and now, TVFCU is hosting a contest to name the second porcupette.

Name submissions can be sent in until 5 p.m. EST on February 5, 2024, through the following link: https://tvfcu.wufoo.com/forms/nametheothertwin-porcupine-naming-contest/

After collecting the name suggestions, TVFCU employees will vote to determine the top five best name submissions. TVFCU will then host public polls on its social media accounts (e.g., @tvfcu) to let the community decide the final name of the porcupette.

The winner of the naming contest will receive a year-long family membership to the Chattanooga Zoo.

Tommy and Pookie Prickles had their first daughter, Penny Prickles, in 2022. The Prickles' eldest son, Dill Prickles, has relocated to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore to contribute to expansion efforts. "Dill" was the winning name in TVFCU's 2023 naming contest.

For more information about the Chattanooga Zoo, visit chattzoo.org