USA Today Nominates The Tennessee River Park As One Of The 10 Best In America

Cities across the United States have transformed their riverfront areas into multi-use spaces for recreational purposes, cultural activities, dining and nightlife.

USA Today wants your help in finding the best riverwalk by voting for your favorite once per day until polls close on Monday, February 6 at Noon ET. And among the ten nominated riverwalks is our own Tennessee River Park.

"This 150-acre park offers Chattanooga visitors the opportunity to experience a diverse landscaped trail traversing the southern bank of the Tennessee River," USA Today writes in their roundup. "Explore the natural beauty, and be sure to sample some of the excellent cuisine available on your journey. Enjoy a day of family fun as you bike, walk, jog, fish or skate. Or just people-watch and enjoy some solitary time in the fresh air and sunshine."

The 10 winning riverwalks, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, February 17. You can vote for the Tennessee River Park here.

The nominees are:

Tampa Riverwalk - Tampa Bay, Florida

Waterfront Park - Louisville, Kentucky

Mississippi Riverwalk - Dubuque, Iowa

Detroit International RiverWalk - Detroit, Michigan

Smale Riverfront Park - Cincinnati, Ohio

San Antonio River Walk - San Antonio, Texas

Wilmington Riverwalk - Wilmington, North Carolina

Milwaukee RiverWalk - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Canal Walk - Indianapolis, Indiana

Tennessee River Park - Chattanooga, Tennessee

Read the official Readers' Choice rules here.