Volunteers Need For Tennessee Battlefield And Historic Site Clean-Up Saturday, April 6th

This April, volunteers throughout Tennessee are teaming up with the American Battlefield Trust for the annual spring clean-up event of 10 Volunteer State battlefields and historic sites during the 28th annual Park Day.

For nearly three decades, the nationwide hands-on preservation event, Park Day, has provided an avenue to refresh these locations in time for tourist season.

Park Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2024, but due to weather or considerations some sites may choose to participate in the event on an alternative date. Tennessee volunteers will be joined by participants across 28 states and territories.

Many volunteers will have the opportunity to obtain Trust backpacks, and some sites will be providing lunch or refreshments. A local historian may also be present to discuss the unique role of the site in our national history.

Tennessee volunteers interested in participating in Park Day are encouraged to contact the local sites listed below.

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park

Volunteers will work with the city of Chattanooga to clear vegetation and debris from one of the original park bridges associated with an approach road that was built around the time of the park’s establishment. Park Historian Jim Ogden will deliver a brief history of the bridge and its significance to the park.

All tools and gloves will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle and wear weather-appropriate clothing. Volunteers will meet at the project site located at the intersection of Woodland View Circle and Hooker Road in Chattanooga.

9:00 am

Contact: Will Wilson at will_wilson@nps.gov

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

Volunteers will help remove invasive species from the property. There will be a talk about the introduction and effects of invasive plants on the arboretum, possibly followed by a historical hike.

Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, bug spray, long pants and other weather-appropriate attire, and extra tools, such as chainsaws or loppers, if possible.

9:00 am

Contact: Paige Powell at paige@reflectionriding.org

For a complete list of participating Park Day sites and more information, visit www.battlefields.org/parkday. Volunteers can share their Park Day participation online using #ParkDay2024.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America’s hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 58,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War across 155 sites in 25 states. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.