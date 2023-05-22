Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day On The Scenic Bluff Trail On Lookout Mountain

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, the American Hiking Society, and the Southeastern Climbers Coalition are looking for volunteers for National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3.

All volunteers are invited to meet at the Sunset Rock parking lot (400 W. Brow Road, Lookout Mountain, TN) at 9 am.

Join National Park Service staff and other volunteers for a trail workday on the Bluff Trail starting at the stairs leading down to Sunset Rock. This year’s project will be the removal of exotic, invasive plant species and other overhanging vegetation along with picking up trash along the trail.

The project will wrap up at approximately 12 pm. All tools and supplies will be provided to volunteers, but personal work gloves can be used. Volunteers are asked to wear long pants and sturdy, close-toed shoes, no flip-flops. Sunscreen and water are recommended.

Sign-up is not required beforehand and will be done on site at the time of the project.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.

