Voting Now Open For The Chattanooga Zoo’s Porcupine Naming Contest

The Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the Chattanooga Zoo’s new porcupine exhibit, which is part of the zoo’s The Cape of Africa expansion.

As part of this, TVFCU and the zoo are hosting a contest to name the newest addition to the African cape porcupine family at the zoo. The new porcupette (the official term for a baby porcupine) is one of the two twin brothers recently born to Tommy and Pookie Prickles. The other brother has already been named Nickel.

TVFCU accepted name suggestions from the public through an online form, receiving nearly 900 submissions. The top five names, selected through an internal voting process, are:

Peso Prickles – submitted first by Amy W.

Bill Prickles – submitted first by Cait S.

Tickle Prickles – submitted first by Alyson G.

Buck Prickles – submitted first by Harris C.

Dolla Prickles – submitted first by Josh R.

Now, TVFCU is asking the public to vote for their favorite name. Visit TVFCU’s Facebook and Instagram pages to cast your vote. Voting will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The winning name, to be announced next week on TVFCU’s social media pages, will be selected by popular vote. The winner will receive a year-long family zoo membership.

For more information about the Chattanooga Zoo, visit chattzoo.org<.