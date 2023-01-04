Winter Vistas: The Battle Begins In Earnest On Saturday, January 14

On Saturday, January 14, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special ranger-led hike exploring the events that occurred in the early hours of September 19, 1863.

This program will begin at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center, then car caravan to the starting point for the hike. The hike will last approximately one and a half hours and be a little over a mile in length.

The fighting began in earnest at Chickamauga on the morning of September 19, 1863, in the woods just east of Jay’s Sawmill. This fighting seesawed back and forth throughout the morning as the battle steadily grew in intensity. Join us as we take advantage of the lack of foliage to see the ground better and gain insights into these events of 1863.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.