42nd Annual Red Bank Jubilee Coming Saturday, May 6th

The public is invited to join the City of Red Bank as the community celebrates their 42nd Annual Red Bank Jubilee on Saturday, May 6th.

Admission is free to this family and dog-friendly event held at Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road from 11am until 4pm.

The Jubilee’s festivities will kick off at 8am with a 5k and 10k “MoonPie Move Run,” sponsored by RunRhino, a Chattanooga-based company known for putting on unique races and events. 5K runners will start and finish from the Red Bank Jubilee near Food City for a fast and flat route while the 10K will do the same route plus the challenging climb to White Oak Park.

Finishers will have the chance to indulge in MoonPies, coffee, and MoonPie Stout Beer donated by Naked River Brewing. Race participants are encouraged to stay and check out the Jubilee after the race. Participants can register at raceroster.com/events/2023/67933/moonpie-move-5k-and-10k

Rise Partners along with area businesses Food City, Amigos, BeCaffeinated, Hive Think, Vintage & More on the Boulevard provided sponsorships for the Jubilee,

“I know all of Red Bank, myself included, is enthusiastically looking forward to this year’s Red Bank Jubilee,” said Hollie Berry, Mayor of Red Bank. “We welcome all our neighbors to join us for this community celebration from far and wide. I also want to express gratitude to our many wonderful sponsors, including Rise Partners, for making it possible for our volunteer Festival Planning Committee to put on yet another incredible event this year. With live music, food, drink, games, vendors and more, this Jubilee promises once again to be a blast for the whole family.”

Live music will be performed throughout the day featuring Mountain Cove Bluegrass Band, a local group of musicians that have entertained bluegrass fans at events throughout the region. Additionally, Buskers from Chattanooga will be performing during the event.

Along with the live music, many unique craft vendors, and numerous food trucks, the Red Bank Rotary Club will be sponsoring a beer garden featuring local craft brews. Adults 19 and older can also participate in the Jubilee’s Pickleball Tournament, “Pickleball for a Purpose.” Registration can be found on the City of Red Bank’s Facebook page at facebook.com/redbanktn

Children can delight in the day playing on the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and riding in the 2nd Annual Bicycle Rodeo hosted by the Red Bank Police Department and White Oak Bicycle Co-op. Red Bank’s Fire Department and Public Works Department will host Touch a Truck for young guests to enjoy. Making Faces Face Painting will also be on hand for free face painting.

Entry is free for everyone. For more information, call 423-269-7927 or go to www.redbanktn.gov.