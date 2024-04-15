43rd Annual Red Bank Jubilee Set for Saturday, May 4th At Red Bank City Park

The City of Red Bank invites the public to join them as the community celebrates the 43rd Annual Red Bank Jubilee on Saturday, May 4th.

Expand Jeffrey Grabe City of RED BANK JUBILEE - 2

Admission is free to this family and well behaved dog-friendly event held from 10am until 4pm at Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road.

The Jubilee’s 5k and 10k “MoonPie Move Run,” sponsored by RunRhino, a Chattanooga-based company known for putting on unique races and events, will kick off at 8am. The 5K runners will start and finish from the Red Bank Jubilee near Food City for a fast and flat route while the 10K will do the same route plus the challenging climb to White Oak Park.

Finishers will have the chance to indulge in MoonPies, coffee, and beer. Race participants are encouraged to stay and check out the Jubilee after the race. Participants can register at: raceroster.com/events.

Rise Partners, Hawthorne Residential Partners, Food City, EPB, Ace Hardware, Haulin Axe, & Vintage & More on the Boulevard provided sponsorships for the Jubilee,

“Red Bank residents and visitors alike look forward to our family friendly Jubilee, and every year it gets better and better,” said Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry. “On Saturday, May 4th, shop with our many vendors for Mother’s Day, sit beside neighbors and enjoy our many food trucks, and create lasting memories with your kids with free activities like bike rodeos, bounce houses, petting zoos and face painting. Finally, don't forget to dress up the whole family if you're Star Wars fans, and May The Fourth Be With You!"

Live music will be performed throughout the day featuring Pickers Anonymous at 10:30am, a duo specializing in old time, rag time, and folk. The headliner FlashDrive will play at 1pm, a local group of musicians that focus on covers bringing excitement and the urge to dance and sing along, they have entertained fans at events throughout the region.

New this year, the Jubilee will feature its first ever “May the 4th be with you” space-themed costume contest for all ages, including well behaved four-legged friends. The contest will be held at noon in front of the stage. Voting will be by applause with the winners receiving trophies and medals, along with the pride of best costumes in the galaxy.

There will also be many unique craft vendors and numerous food trucks. The Red Bank Rotary Club will once again be manning the popular beer garden featuring local craft brews. Attendees ages 13 and older can enjoy participating in axe throwing for free with a waiver on Haulin Axes mobile axe throwing trailer,

Children can delight in the day playing in the kid’s zone on Unaka Ave. This will include a bounce house, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, and riding in the 3rd Annual Bicycle Rodeo hosted by White Oak Bicycle Co-op.

Entry is free for everyone. For more information, call 423-269-7927 or go to www.redbanktn.gov.