55th Annual Chattanooga O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels Coming January 6-8

The 55th Annual Chattanooga O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels Custom Auto Show, produced by McLean Motorsports, is coming to the Chattanooga Convention Center the weekend of January 6-8.

The specialty vehicles coming to this year’s show include hot rods, race cars, custom imports, antique and classic cars, and motorcycles plus special feature cars. This event is Chattanooga’s largest indoor custom car show and enjoys participation by many local enthusiasts who proudly exhibit the vehicles they have been working on for years.

Plus, exhibitors from all across the country travel to Chattanooga to show their vehicles and compete for cash and awards on a local, regional and national level. The quality and workmanship of these beautiful vehicles is truly amazing.

This event is sanctioned by the International Show Car Association (ISCA) and is judged by a professional staff brought in from two different states. In addition to the cash and prizes won at this show, many of these vehicles will accumulate points that can be used to qualify them for the National Championship where cash and prizes total over $100,000.00.

Gold Star “STREET” Competition is designed specifically for those who own street driven custom vehicles and want to show them, but prefer not to have the undercarriage judged. The Gold Star Street Series will be judged only on paint, body, interior and engine. Special Gold Star Trophies will be awarded to winners every class.

Among the many attractions and events scheduled are:

The Guardian, Jim Howe from TV’s Street Outlaws No Prep Kings and his 1968 Camaro

Joe & Amanda Martin from TV’s, "Iron Resurrection". They will be on stage meeting fans and signing autographs on Saturday.

Jimmie Walker, best known for his Character, JJ “Dy-no-Mite” Evens on the '70s hit TV show, Good Times, will appear on Sunday noon to 3pm to sign autographs.

Von Hot Rod, World Famous Pin Striping Master from Southern California, who will be pin striping items for the public all weekend (bring something for him to pin stripe).

The high-energy KTS BMX stunt team will excite the crowds with high flying action and tricks all weekend long on their bikes. You’ll be amazed at the things they can do.

The 1982 Pontiac Trans Firebird, K.I.T.T., the famous talking car from the hit '80s TV Show, Knight Rider. It lights up and really talks. Have your picture made with it as well.

Bring the kids to meet various costumed characters and have their picture made with them.

Tons of prizes will be given away throughout the event – including the grand prize car giveaway from CBS12, plus a Porsche Driving Experience from, a year of car washes from Scenic City Suds, gift certificates from Coker Tire, tickets to see Bruce Springsteen, Blake Shelton and more. Register at the show all weekend long for your chance to win.

Tickets will be on sale at the door. Admission is $18 for Adults, $5 for Children 6-11, & 5 and under are FREE. Adult Discount Tickets available at all O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores.

For additional information go to www.worldofwheels.net