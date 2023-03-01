AmuseUm 2023: Full STEAM Ahead Is Saturday, March 4 At The Creative Discovery Museum

The Creative Discovery Museum’s annual fundraiser event, AmuseUm, is back for its 25th year on Saturday, March 4 from 7 pm – 10 pm at the Creative Discovery Museum located in downtown Chattanooga.

AmuseUm is grown-up fun benefiting kids and serves as the Museum’s main fundraising event each year. Up to 500 partygoers join the fun and range in age from young couples and singles to grandparents and everything in between. Guests are never too “grown-up” to enjoy a fun night at CDM!

This year’s AmuseUm theme is Full STEAM Ahead! Party goers will have an opportunity to take a trip on the rails through time and experience Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math in the 19th Century.

A variety of entertainment, activities, and a 50/50 raffle, along with decadent food and drinks, set the tone for this one-of-a-kind evening. Attendees are encouraged to gear up in your best black, silver, and gold attire and enjoy the swanky vibe of the Gilded Age.

The funds raised from this event help the Museum remain a vital resource for the community by offering quality programs and exhibits to more than 250,000 people (including 50,000 school children) each year. These programs include school outreach lessons, school tours, free admission program, accessibility and inclusion clubs and camps, teacher workshops, teen volunteer program, arts programming, and more.

This event is hosted for adults 21+. Tickets are $125 for general admission and raffle tickets are $100 – the winner will be announced during AmuseUm, but the winner does not have to be present to claim the cash prize -- rules and restrictions may apply.

To learn more about Aumuseum or to purchase tickets, visit cdmfun.org/amuseum