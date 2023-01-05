Bark Your Calendars: HES Is Hosting A January Adoption And Foster Event

All January, Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society is calling on animal lovers to foster or adopt as a resolution in the new year as the dog kennels are at capacity.

Adopting gives pets a new home in which they can thrive and spend their years with your loving family. Dog adoptions include spay/neuter, microchipping, rabies vaccination, age appropriate vaccines, and heartworm testing. During the Happy Mew Year adoption event, all adoptions are half-priced, excluding puppies.

If adoption isn't an option, or if someone wants a different way to make a difference and help animals, HES encourages becoming a foster. Fostering saves lives and you can give animals a much needed break from shelter life while they wait for their forever families. HES provides everything: medication, food, vaccines, and other supplies.

Adopt a dog by visiting heschatt.org/dogs.

Join the foster team at heschatt.org/foster.

HES Hours: 

  • Tuesday through Saturday 12pm - 5pm
  • Sunday 12pm - 4pm

HES lists several other ways to give on their website at heschatt.org/donate.

