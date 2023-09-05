Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Returning On Saturday, October 7

Two great events will occur on one night, Saturday, October 7, at the Hunter Museum of American Art.

Best Cellars is an artfully curated special event for wine connoisseurs taking place at 5 PM on October 7. Premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives will be present to answer individual questions.

In a special twist, food tastings and pairings will be based on historic Chattanooga family recipes. Music will feature Denny Jiosa performing live. This event will be held on the River Terrace adjacent to the historic main building of the Hunter Museum of American Art.

Tickets are $225 per person and Best Cellars ticket holders may also attend Wine Over Water in the modern wing anytime after 7 PM. Tickets are only available online at preservechattanooga.com/wineoverwater. Best Cellars is proudly presented by Lexus of Chattanooga.

Wine Over Water is an evening designed to showcase a broad variety of wines and wine cocktails paired with a variety of food tastings and live music beginning at 6 PM on October 7. In addition to a broad selection of wines, guests will enjoy creations from the great chefs at Amada and Whitebird.

Live music features Call Me Spinster and the Robert Crabtree Trio. Wine Over Water will take place in the “modern wing” of the Hunter Museum of American Art overlooking the beautiful Tennessee River and the historic Walnut Street Bridge. Wine Over Water was relocated this year due to planned repairs on the bridge.

Tickets are $125 and are only available online at preservechattanooga.com/wineoverwater.

Preserve Chattanooga’s mission is to protect the architectural heritage of Chattanooga, be its advocate, and celebrate it. Preserve Chattanooga’s mission is supported by donations, grants and the annual Wine Over Water festival. Learn more at www.preservechattanooga.com.