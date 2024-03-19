Black Tech Tuesdays Launches With Black Women Diversifying Tech Panel

Black Tech Tuesdays, a new monthly event series dedicated to fostering diversity and innovation in the local tech industry, launches with a Black Women Diversifying Tech Panel on March 19.

Black Tech Tuesdays is a signature initiative of Blacks In Tech Chattanooga Chapter, aimed at providing a platform for networking, learning and collaboration within the local tech community. Each month, Black Tech Tuesdays will offer a dynamic lineup of programming, featuring industry experts, thought leaders and innovators.

This month's event launch shines a spotlight on the achievements of Black women in the tech sector. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of Black women leaders, who will share their insights, experiences, and strategies for success in the tech industry.

Panelists include:

Stacey Bradley, Information Technology Manager at City of Red Bank

Courtney Bramlet, Enterprise Business Systems Lead at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Rosalinda Powell, Software Developer at Boeing

“I just came up on my first work-anniversary with the City of Red Bank,” Bradley, who went through a Google IT certification program called EMPACT, said. “Two years ago I told myself I wanted to dive into tech and IT. I got certifications and quit my job on faith because I knew it could be a game-changer – and it was. … You can change your career and do a 180 and I especially want people to know that African-American women like us do exist in this industry. There’s opportunity here.”

In addition to the panel discussion, attendees will enjoy networking opportunities, live DJ entertainment, and complimentary refreshments.

The event, hosted by The Enterprise Center at Society of Work, is sponsored by EPB and Launch TN’s Community Partner Program. Black Tech Tuesdays are open to all individuals passionate about advancing diversity and innovation in the tech industry.

“Whether you're a seasoned professional, an aspiring entrepreneur, or simply curious about the intersection of technology and diversity, Black Tech Tuesdays invites everyone to be a part of this transformative experience,” said Kevin Love, director of workforce development for The Enterprise Center.

The free event will take place on Tues., March 19 at Society of Work Somer Station, located at 110 Somerville Ave. To get involved with future Black Tech Tuesdays, email kevin@theenterprisectr.org.