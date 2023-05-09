Celebrate Mother's Day This Sunday With Fresh Flowers And More At The Chattanooga Market

It’s a 23 year tradition, bringing your mom to the Chattanooga Market for Mother’s Day.

And there’s good reason…a day spent with family, fresh flowers, delicious lunch options, live music and unique gifts makes it an easy choice.

This weekend boasts nearly 200 vendors and eateries at the First Horizon Pavilion. Selections from vendors always vary from arts & crafts, artisan foods, farm foods, flowers, soaps, candles, jewelry and so much more.

And fresh cut flower bouquets always tend to be a popular Mother’s Day gift.

This Sunday, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage

And thanks to Market sponsor, Acura of Chattanooga, patrons can get a free shopping tote to manage all of their fresh finds of the day (while supplies last).

Chattanooga Market Hours are Sundays 11am-4pm at the First Horizon Pavilion on Reggie White Blvd on the Southside, across the Finley Stadium.