Celebrate New Year’s Eve With A “Late Skate” At Ice On The Landing

Enjoy open-air ice skating in Chattanooga at Ice on the Landing at the First Horizon Pavilion through January 28, featuring real ice on a 40’x140’ rink.

Plentiful parking and a high overhead covering now offers skaters convenience and protection from rain!

Spend New Year’s Eve at a "Late Skate” offered at Ice on the Landing, where we will be offering a special two-hour session beginning at 10:30pm. Attendees will enjoy music from the Miami DJ “Via,” and will receive a free New Year’s Eve party favor as well as sparkling cider for a midnight toast. Sparkling wine or champagne will be available for purchase. Tickets for the two-hour late skate celebration are $15, regardless of age.

This weekend also include the Jalapeno Corndog food truck as well as a hot chocolate trailer. As usual, the Ice on the Landing “Chill Zone’ offers daily seating, television screens and fire pits.

Ticket pricing for ice skating is typically $12 for an adult ticket and $10 for a child ticket aged 12 and under. These prices include skates and a 60-minute skate session.

Birthday skating parties and other parties will continue to be offered, as well as season passes and gift cards.

Ice on the Landing is owned and managed by Chattanooga Presents and is made possible by major sponsorships from TVFCU, The Stadium Corporation and Village Volkswagen, along with support from McKee Foods, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and the Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics.

Details on hours of operation and ticket purchases are available at www.iceonthelanding.com.