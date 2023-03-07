Cempa Community Care To Host 2023 Annual Strides Of March Walk

Cempa Community Care has announced this year’s Strides of March walk, scheduled for Saturday, March 25.

This year’s fundraising and awareness walk, which will include a new vendor market, will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at Renaissance Park in North Chattanooga.

“We are adding a market to this year’s event,” said Mitzi Ward, Development & Events Coordinator for Cempa. “We’ve invited several makers, including LGBTQ-friendly vendors, to join us this year. So many of our participants want to show their pride, acceptance, and support of the LGBTQ community. We feel that the vendors and community partners joining us this year will make a great addition.”

The annual Strides of March event can be traced back to 1995. The first years of the event were focused on providing hope to those diagnosed with HIV or AIDS, while raising money to help increase awareness and provide care. These days, the march is focused on celebrating the strides taken in the fight to end the HIV epidemic and the lives saved as a result, as well as remembering loved ones lost.

Last year’s event, which was held in person after a two-year pandemic-related switch to a virtual format, raised approximately $60,000. This year, event organizers hope to top that achievement with a goal of $65,000. Proceeds help Cempa provide care and services for those in the greater Chattanooga community with HIV, hepatitis C, and other sexually transmitted infections.

“Often, the majority of event fundraising comes from corporate sponsors, but not with Strides,” Ward said. “Most of our funds from this event come from our #CempaChampions, our longtime supporters that include community leaders, board members, staff, friends, and family, and we appreciate them all greatly. Strides of March is a time to come together as a community to remember those we’ve lost to HIV/AIDS and honor what their lives meant to us. It’s also a time to show that we will not stop fighting for advancements in HIV research, treatments, and care until the day a cure is found.”

Those who are interested in participating in the event or raising money for the cause can sign up to do so at www.cempa.org. Business sponsors are also welcome, and businesses can connect with the event by reaching out to Mitzi Ward at mitziw@cempa.org.

“We would love to have everyone join us at the event, but we understand that may not be possible,” Ward said. “If you can’t join us day-of, create a virtual team and help us raise money, or donate to another person’s team. You can also help us spread the word by sharing our event on social media.”