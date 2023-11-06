Chattanooga’s 2023 Holiday Trail Of Lights Enchants The Season With Holiday Magic

The magic of the holiday season has arrived in Chattanooga, and residents and visitors alike are invited to embrace the spirit of the season as you journey through Chattanooga's 2023 Holiday Trail of Lights with your loved ones, showcasing the Scenic City’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences.

The Holiday Trail of Lights features experiences with millions of twinkling lights throughout Chattanooga’s top attractions. Climb aboard for a festively decorated train ride; zip around the rink at Ice on the Landing; take in a live performance of The Nutcracker ballet; drive through holiday-themed light displays; and more. From Santa sightings and Christmas markets to the Forest of Wishes and Holidays Under the Peaks, Chattanooga offers an array of seasonal entertainment for all.

‘Tis the season to feel merry and bright with some of the most spirited Holiday Trail of Lights experiences:

Discover all the ways to experience Chattanooga during the most wonderful time of the year by visiting VisitChattanooga.com/Winter.