Chattanooga’s Warner Park Turns Into A Harry Potter Adventure This Saturday

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is excited to announce an upcoming event that is sure to delight Harry Potter fans of all ages.

On Saturday, October 28th, historic Warner Park at 1105 McCallie Ave, next to the Chattanooga Zoo, will be transformed into a magical world full of adventure and fun from 5 pm to 11 pm.

The public is invited to dress up and join in the fun starting around 5:00 pm with Harry Potter Jeopardy, followed by a variety of activities including Harry Potter games in the grove outside Frost Stadium, Harry Potter-themed arts and crafts and stickers, and a DJ spinning magical tunes.

Food trucks will be on hand for those in need of a snack, and there will be a complimentary water station to keep everyone hydrated. Plus free candy.

At 6:00 pm, the animal care staff from the Chattanooga Zoo will make an appearance with snakes, owls, and other spooky animals, adding to the magical atmosphere of the evening.

At 6:30 pm, join magician Robert Jones, as he performs a Harry Potter-themed magic show that is sure to leave the audience spellbound.

The highlight of the evening will be a showing of the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone at dusk(around 7:30 pm). Free popcorn will be provided to make the movie experience even more enjoyable. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and their friends as we enjoy the movie on a large screen under the stars.

And, last but not least, the public will be able to visit King's Crossing Station to catch a glimpse of our famous Hogwarts Express train during the entire event. This small handmade created by youth and staff in our programs will be great for pictures, especially as the smoke rises from the engine.

This is an event that no Harry Potter fan will want to miss. So grab your wand and join us on October 28th at Warner Park for a magical adventure that is sure to be unforgettable!

For more information, click on the events tab on Facebook at Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, or visit chattanooga.com/parks to see a list of all upcoming activities and events.