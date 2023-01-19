Chattanooga Community Donates $67,000+ To Connect For Good To Help End Homelessness

Connect For Good, led by EPB with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition and the City of Chattanooga, raised $67,295, all of which directly funded the Flexible Housing Fund to help those experiencing homelessness secure permanent housing.

“We are incredibly grateful to Chattanoogans for opening their hearts to support permanent housing for some of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Executive Director Mike Smith. “We received gifts from $5 to $5,000 to help solve homelessness in our community. Thank you to each person and organization that donated, spread the word about Connect For Good and raised awareness about the issue of homelessness in Chattanooga.”

“Chattanooga's spirit of generosity is a huge part of what makes our city so special, and these donations will support hundreds of residents in need as they get back on their feet,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Homelessness is not a challenge we can solve overnight, but by working together on short- and long- term solutions, we are already starting to make a real impact on curbing the rise in homelessness we've seen here since the pandemic.”

The Flexible Housing Fund supports people experiencing homelessness overcome barriers to housing by providing resources for back rent, utility payments, rent payments, application fees and other needs.

“We were honored to help raise awareness about the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition’s work to help solve homelessness as part of our mission to enhance quality of life for everyone in our community," said EPB President and CEO David Wade. "We appreciate the generosity of our neighbors who are making a difference for so many people in need."

EPB began planning Connect For Good over the summer to align community support with the needs identified in Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly’s “One Chattanooga” plan, which aims to address housing security among long-standing opportunity gaps in the city.

The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition continues to accept donations directly at homelesscoalition.org.