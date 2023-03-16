Chattanooga Embarks On A Journey To Bring International Rally Racing Back To The U.S.

Chattanooga will host Rally Tennessee, a two-part series that includes a demonstration event in April and a test event in September.

If successful, both Rally Tennessee events will position Chattanooga, and Tennessee, as a potential host location for a future World Rally Championship (WRC) event. It would be the first WRC event in the U.S. in 35 years.

Rallying is a competition of street-legal vehicles run entirely or partly on roads regularly open to traffic. Rallies consist of single or several itineraries, competitive elements, special stages, and events, all of which determine the event's classification.

Chattanooga was selected to host the demonstration and test events after nearly 2 years of local, regional, and international partners working together. A few components that enticed event organizers included Chattanooga’s outdoor assets, quality of racing roads, and the ability to fulfill logistic needs.

WRC events currently take place in 13 countries around the world including Mexico, Chile, Kenya, Monaco, and Japan. Hosting a WRC championship event is expected to have an economic impact of $34 million, the largest impact for any event supported by the Tourism Co.

WHEN:

April 7-8, 2023 / Rally Tennessee Demonstration Event

Sept. 2023 / Rally Tennessee Test Event

WHERE:

Various locations throughout Hamilton, Bradley, and Polk Counties, including the Chattanoogan Hotel, Station Street, and the Cherokee National Forest.