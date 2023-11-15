Chattanooga FC Joins MLS NEXT Pro League

In a formal ceremony held Tuesday afternoon at the Westin Chattanooga Hotel, The Chattanooga Football Club announced they are joining MLS Next Pro in 2024.

MLS NEXT Pro, which launched in 2022, is a professional men’s soccer league that will field 29 teams in 2024. Twenty-seven of those are affiliated with MLS clubs like Atlanta United, Inter Miami and Columbus Crew, plus independent clubs Chattanooga FC and Carolina Core.

The CFC was founded 15 years ago by a group of local friends, one being current Chattanooga City Mayor Tim Kelly. Expressing excitement about CFC’s future and growth, Kelly called the club, “a truly, genuine grassroots, authentic, community club.

This past season the CFC men’s team finished first in the NISA 2023 regular season advancing to the semi-finals under Head Coach and Sporting Director Rod Underwood. CFC has competed in the NISA the past three seasons and were the southeast region Independent Cup Champions all three years.

“This is a great day,” Kelly said. “Joining this stable and wonderful league and being able to play regional opponents again is a wonderful thing.” The mayor added he has great faith and confidence in the club’s future, finishing his speech by proclaiming Nov. 14, as CFC, MLS NEXT Pro Day.

CFC Board Vice-Chairman Davis Grizzard said he is proud to be part of the supportive crowd of fans in section 109 affectionately known as the Chatta-Hooligans. “This section is known around the world for their insanely supportive nature,” he said adding he got hooked on CFC when a friend invited him to a game back in 2013.

When the opportunity to become part-owner of the club was presented, Grizzard said he jumped at the chance. More than 3,200 fans, including 1,800 Chattanoogans own shares in the club. According to MLS NEXT Pro, there are fan-owners in all 50 states and more than 30 countries.

“In our history, every time we’ve needed them, our supporters have stood up for CFC. We know that partnering with MLS NEXT Pro will put more eyes on our community now more than ever before,” Grizzard said. “As they’ve done for every major milestone in this club’s past, we’re excited to see our fans celebrate this next chapter.”

MLS NEXT Pro President Charles Altchek said CFC and MLS NEXT Pro are looking to make a significant and lasting impact in Chattanooga and the Tennessee Valley.

“Since its founding, Chattanooga FC has been a pillar in the community through its efforts both on and off the field. We are thrilled to welcome the Club to our League.” Altchek said.

According to the CFC, the move to MLS NEXT Pro will coincide with a $1.8 million renovation at Finley Stadium to include a new luxury stadium club experience, new LED field lights, and elevator modernization. This is in addition to more than $300,000 invested in skybox A/V upgrades, food and beverage renovations, and general equipment replacements in 2023 for a total of $2.1 million.

“In order for us to fulfill our mission at an even higher level, we believe now is the time to join the MLS enterprise and MLS NEXT Pro,” said Alton Byrd, CFC CEO. “We are fully committed to the development of our players, staff, and the greater Chattanooga community.”