Chattanooga Hosts US International Soap Box Derby Race: A Thanksgiving Weekend Thrill

This Thanksgiving weekend, the picturesque city of Chattanooga will transform into a hub of excitement as it plays host to the US International Soap Box Derby race.

Racers from across the United States will converge on the Scenic City, eager to compete in various divisions and age groups to determine who stands as the best of the best in this thrilling downhill motorsport.

The man behind the scenes, Race Director Michael Stewart, recently shared his passion for soap box derby racing on my daily sports talk radio show on ESPN Chattanooga, "The Word With G." (Listen here) Stewart recounted his own childhood experiences with soap box derby racing in Ohio and detailed how he brought that passion to Chattanooga, founding the Chattanooga Area Soap Box Derby Race Association back in 2008.

In a delightful twist, Stewart's own son will be the sole local competitor in this high-stakes event. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of soap box derby racing that spans generations and connects families through the shared love of speed and competition in the Stewart household.

The main events of the soap box derby races are set to unfold on Friday, November 24th, and Saturday, November 25th. The location for this adrenaline-packed spectacle is 6900 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN. The event is free for any and all spectators.

As the races unfold, champions will be crowned at various intervals on Saturday, marking the culmination of a weekend filled with intense competition and memorable moments for each competitor. Spectators can expect a thrilling experience, surrounded by the scenic beauty of Chattanooga, adding a unique flavor to the Thanksgiving weekend festivities.

For those who appreciate the blend of tradition, competition, and family values, the US International Soap Box Derby race in Chattanooga is a must-attend event. It's a chance to witness the culmination of months of hard work and determination for these young racers. So, mark your calendars, gather your family and friends, and head to the heart of the Scenic City for a Thanksgiving weekend filled with speed, skill, and a whole lot of fun.