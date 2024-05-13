Chattanooga Market To Celebrate Sunday Funday This Sunday On The Southside

After an amazing first few weeks of the 2024 season, the Chattanooga Market continues with Sunday Funday on May 19th.

Along with being the producer-only spot for fresh farm produce and local art, Chattanooga Market is known for themed events that keep locals returning week after week. One week later, Memorial Day Weekend will be filled with a few favorites that folks won’t want to miss.

Kicking off the holiday weekend is the 4th annual Chattanooga Beer Fest on Saturday, May 25th. Held at the First Horizon Pavilion, the event benefits Chattanooga Market—a 501(c)(3). The TICKETED craft beer sampling event will feature dozens of local and regional breweries with unlimited samples, a commemorative taster, live music by FlashDrive and local Market food trucks. Additionally, a selection of Chattanooga Market arts and crafts vendors will be a part of the special event.

The 2024 Chattanooga Beer Fest is presented this year by 3 Floyds Brewing (Munster, IN). Other participants are being finalized, but currently include:

5 Wits Brewing (Chattanooga, TN)

Bell’s Brewery (Kalamazoo, MI)

Bold Rock Hard Ciders (Nellysford, VA)

Copperhill Brewery (Copperhill, TN)

Gatlinburg Brewing (Gatlinburg, TN)

Good People Brewing (Birmingham, AL)

Hutton & Smith (Chattanooga, TN)

Maui Brewing (HI)

New Belgium (Asheville, NC)

Oddstory Brewing (Chattanooga, TN)

Naked River Brewing (Chattanooga, TN)

Shock Top Brewing (St Louis, MO)

Sweetwater Brewing (Atlanta, GA)

Sycamore Brewing (Charlotte, NC)

Tanasi Brewing (Chattanooga, TN)

Tennessee Brew Works (Nashville, TN)

Trimtab Brewing (Birmingham, AL)

The Barley Mob (Chattanooga, TN)

For more information and tickets please visit: ChattanoogaBeerFest.com.

The Chattanooga Street Food Festival returns on Sunday, May 26th. This showcase of local and regional food trucks promises to be the largest gathering of eateries in our region boasting around two dozen food trucks all along Reggie White Boulevard—it’s quite a sight. Market attendees can enjoy everything from pizza and burgers to gourmet sandwiches, empanadas, donuts and more. There is something for everyone from breakfast to dessert.

Chattanooga Market vendors don’t miss this well-attended event…folks will find this to be one of the larger Markets of the season. And, farm fresh produce will be coming in much heavier as the summer bounty approaches. Live music for Sunday, May 26th on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage is The Brairs at 12:30pm and Amber Fults at 2:30pm.