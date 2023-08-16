Chattanooga Market Is Looking For Local Karaoke Stars To Come And Shine This Sunday

Join the fun this Sunday, August 20th for Chattanooga Market’s first-ever karaoke party.

The Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage will feature Market guests singing karaoke songs from all genres from 12pm-3pm. The general hours for Chattanooga Market are still 11am-4pm, however.

Market fans wanting to participate in the fun can simply sign-up at the stage area for a time slot. The first ten participants for each hourly time slot will receive a free “Smiley” Market t-shirt. The time slots are noon, 1pm and 2pm. Patrons can enjoy the “show” until 3pm on Sunday. It’s a great opportunity to get a few minutes in the spotlight, while enjoying Sunday Funday.

In coming weeks, the shift of produce will go from cantaloupes and corn to apples and fall squashes. Tomatoes are still in season with heirloom, grape (small) varieties and beefsteak ripe for the picking. And, back to school season is a great time to visit Chattanooga Market for farms foods to pack healthy school lunches and satisfying dinners with the freshest ingredients.