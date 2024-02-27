Chattanooga Red Wolves 2024 Season Include Fireworks, Live Music, Local Food And More

The Chattanooga Red Wolves promotional schedule for the 2024 season at CHI Memorial Stadium includes fireworks, live music, and professional soccer throughout the year.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will play their first match at home on Saturday, March 30 against Union Omaha and will feature a pre-match Easter Egg Hunt with live music at the newly named Outlaw Beer Stage at the Howl Bar following the final whistle.

“We have so many great enhancements at CHI Memorial Stadium this season that we felt the best way to display them was to really showcase multiple gameday events that are bigger and better than we’ve ever done before,” said Chattanooga Red Wolves President and General Manager Sean McDaniel.

In addition to multiple post-match fireworks nights, new highlights of the season include Marvel Heroes Night in partnership with USL and Marvel, World Record Night, where fans will attempt to break a to-be-announced record, and Fan Appreciation Night, alongside classics like Noche de Lobos, Rusty’s Birthday Bash, and the annual Pink Out match to close out the season at home. The Red Wolves will also celebrate service members on May 25 in partnership with Twin Peaks. Fans can enjoy other theme nights such as ‘80s Night and Wine Wednesday featuring Pinot on the Pitch.

There will be plenty of food and drink specials during the season with $2 Beer Night returning on April 20 and August 7, October Beer Fest on October 5, and Tacos & Tequila on May 11. New to the 2024 season will be a Food Truck Festival held on August 3 featuring local vendors; businesses interested in participating can apply on the Chattanooga Red Wolves website here.

“CHI Memorial Stadium already has an electric atmosphere,” said Director of Ticketing & Sales. “Tying a theme to each home game will create more energy and excitement for fans; theme nights will allow fans to connect with other people who share the same passion.”

Hospitality areas are available now for reservation for families, corporate outings, and birthday parties; groups interested in securing their spot in the 2024 season can call 423-541-1660.

All dates and promotions are subject to change. Follow the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for the most up to date ticket and promotional information. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

2024 Promotional Schedule

Saturday, March 30 - Home Opener | Easter Egg Hunt | Post Match Live Music

Saturday, April 6 - Pregame Happy Hour

Saturday, April 20 - $2 Beer Night

Saturday, April 27 - Pregame Happy Hour | ‘80s Night

Saturday, May 11 - Margarita Madness | Tacos & Tequila

Saturday, May 25 - Fireworks | Salute to Service

Saturday, June 8 - Marvel Heroes Night

Saturday, June 22 - World Record Night (*Record TBD)

Saturday, July 13 - Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Food Truck Festival

Wednesday, Aug. 7 - $2 Beer Night | Pinot on the Pitch

Saturday, Sept. 7 - Rusty’s Birthday Bash

Saturday, Sept. 14 - Fireworks | Noche de Lobos

Saturday, Oct. 5 - October Beer Fest

Saturday, Oct. 26 - Home Finale | Pink Out

Founded in 2018, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC is a professional soccer club in Chattanooga. The USL League One founding member is led by business executive Robert “Bob” Martino and President Sean McDaniel. The club’s home is CHI Memorial Stadium, Tennessee’s first professional soccer-specific stadium.

For more information, visit www.chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com.