Chattanooga To Host Free New Year’s Eve Celebration Downtown

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, in collaboration with Soundcorp, is thrilled to unveil Chattanooga's premier New Year's Eve celebration scheduled for December 31, 2023.

The city is gearing up to host an unforgettable, free event located at the vibrant intersection of Broad Street and Aquarium Way.

Commencing at 8 PM and culminating in the ringing in of 2024 at midnight, the celebration promises an electrifying atmosphere filled with live musical performances by The MaleMen Show Band and Strung Like A Horse, supported by the DJ LV.

Chattanooga’s New Year's Eve gala will captivate attendees with an array of festivities including confetti, a New Year's countdown, an assortment of delectable offerings from food trucks and drink vendors, a captivating photo booth, and an ensemble of street entertainers among other exciting attractions.

This celebration is open to the public, inviting residents and visitors alike to partake in the jubilant festivities. Moreover, this year’s event marks a significant partnership with SoundCorps, emphasizing support for Chattanooga's vibrant community of musicians and fostering the city's rich music ecosystem.

Prepare to bid adieu to 2023 in style at Chattanooga's inaugural New Year's Eve celebration, a remarkable event curated to celebrate unity, music, and the spirit of the city. For more visit www.chattnye.com