Chattanooga Zoo And Pop-Up Project Close Asian Lantern Festival With Special Performance

To celebrate and conclude the Second Annual Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo, the Zoo and The Pop-Up Project, a local production company, are hosting a special dance performance during closing weekend.

The audience-interactive dance, which will travel throughout the Zoo grounds and incorporate many of the lantern displays during its 50-minute run time, is a completely original work by the Pop-Up Project. The performance is inspired by traditional Chinese folklore and features six dancers, elaborate costumes, live music and aerialists.

The dance performance is included with regular festival admission, and attendees are still able and encouraged to tour the entire Zoo on January 13 and 14, the Pop-Up Project performance dates. The final week of the Asian Lantern Festival is January 10-14 but the Pop-Up Project is only performing on January 13 and 14, starting at 6:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets for the Asian Lantern Festival are available at Chattzoo.org. The festival is at the Chattanooga Zoo and runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each night.