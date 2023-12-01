Chickamauga National Military Park Looks Back At Christmas During The Civil War

In December 1863, the Christmas spirit was seemingly hard to find anywhere, especially among the families that once lived on the now-forever changed Chickamauga Battlefield.

George Snodgrass and his family were just one of many families that had been displaced by the battle which engulfed their farms and brought war to their doorsteps.

On Saturday, December 16, at 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present 30-minute programs at the Snodgrass House focusing on what Christmas might have been like on Chickamauga Battlefield.

They would like to invite you to come listen to Snodgrass as he returns to check on his house in December 1863, which is still unlivable, and the grounds still littered with the carnage of war. As George surveys his farm, he realizes there is still much to be thankful for and some Christmas spirit to be rekindled.

Please wear appropriate clothes and shoes for the weather. It is also recommended to bring chairs and water. Follow the “Special Program” signs to the program location.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.