Choo Choo Bowl Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend Showcasing Youth Football

This is the 25th year of the Choo Choo Bowl here in Chattanooga and it's back this coming weekend!

The Choo Choo Bowl is a youth football tournament for children ages 5-12 years old with teams traveling far and wide to attend this Thanksgiving Day weekend affair. There are teams from Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and various parts of Tennessee. There will be 61 teams and they'll be descending upon the Scenic City for a weekend filled with football, family, friends, and fun.

The Choo Choo Bowl kicks off Friday, November 25th at 9:30am for the first games and games will be played all across Chattanooga at various locations such as McCallie, Brainerd, Hixson, Howard, Washington Hills Recreation, and Boyd Buchannan.

The tournament will span two days, each team is guaranteed to play two games, every game played however is an elimination game. If the team loses their first game of the tournament on Friday, they will be guaranteed to play a consolation game on Saturday.

For the full schedule of games, more information about the tournament, and more you can check out the Choo Choo Bowl website here.

During The Word With G on Tuesday, we talked to the Manager of the event, coach Efrin Stewart (who also coaches linebackers at McCallie) joined us in studio to talk all about the event that comes to our city this weekend.

Check it out here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/23EmnsVCNZAbejbVA3lyes