Christmas Lights At The Commons In Collegedale A “Must See” Holiday Destination

The City of Collegedale and The Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation have joined together to “brighten” The Commons.

The public is invited to come and see the shining additions installed for the holidays, highlighting the beauty that only the season’s sparkling and radiant Christmas lights can impart.

The Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation and the City added 50,000 Christmas lights to the existing Christmas decorations at The Commons.

Elder’s Ace Hardware and The Barn Nursery aided with the supplies to make a trip to The Commons on Swinyar Drive a must-see destination during the holidays.

In addition to the shimmering display of lights at The Commons, Collegedale Public Works assisted Nabco Electric in placing a 45-foot lighted “Christmas Tree” onsite. Visitors are welcome anytime during the holidays, but the true beauty of the festive decorations can mostly be appreciated after the sun goes down.

“It's exciting to see what is happening at Collegedale Commons this Christmas,” said Morty Lloyd, Mayor of Collegedale. “Every night we have lots of families coming to admire and take photographs of our new Christmas lights. The response has been amazing. Great things are happening in Collegedale and it keeps getting better.”

The community is also invited to experience the magic of the lights at the upcoming “Christmas in Collegedale” on Sunday, December 3rd. The annual holiday event, held at The Commons from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, will feature holiday festivities and a host of fun family activities.