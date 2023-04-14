City’s Champions Club Tennis Complex To Host April Tournaments Featuring Top Ranked Collegians

For decades, Chattanooga has established itself as a tennis powerhouse with nationally ranked tennis programs visiting and national titles hoisted in the City’s first class facilities.

Champions Club Tennis Complex, operated by Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is honored to be the host site for 3 top level tennis tournaments in the month of April that will display some of the county’s top collegiate talent.

Champions Club will kick off its tournament season on April 13th, welcoming the 2023 AAC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Tournament featuring Tennessee Wesleyan, who captured both the women's and men's 2022 AAC regular season championship and enters 2023 as the number 1 seed.

“Chattanooga and Champions Club have been a prized destination for players and coaches alike over the years.” says Orlando Lourenco, Tennis Pro of Champions Club. “We are a fabulous destination, offering a championship level tennis club. What a treat for the local public to watch quality tennis featuring some of the best collegiate players in the United States. These matches serve as perfect education and inspiration for up and coming tennis players of all ages who can also play on the same courts for free.”

The public is invited to watch matches for free on April 13th, starting at 10am with the men's competition followed by the women’s matches around 2pm. The AAC tournament will last through Saturday, April 15th.

Full schedule found at chattanooga.gov/parks/recreation/tennis-courts.

Following the AAC tournament, Champions club will welcome the Southern Conference Tournament April 20-23rd featuring UTC’s men’s and women’s teams along with numerous schools in the conference.

The Southern Athletic Association Conference will come to town April 28th-30th featuring Sewanee, Birmingham Southern and more. All tournaments will be free to attend.

The Champions Club Tennis Complex, located at 3400 Lupton Drive, is open to the public, features 26 hard courts, a 6,000 square foot clubhouse with lockers, showers, viewing areas, and pro-shop. Champions Club is open daily 9am-9pm and free for walk ups to play, while courts can be reserved for a small fee by calling 423-870-3112.