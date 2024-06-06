Collegedale “Freedom Festival” Set For Wednesday, July 3rd

On Wednesday, July 3rd, the City of Collegedale will celebrate Independence Day with their annual “Freedom Festival and Fireworks” event.

The family-friendly celebration will begin at 4:00pm and end with a magnificent display of fireworks starting at 9:30pm.

This year’s event was organized by Friends of the Festival and will feature live music and a variety of food vendors at The Commons located on 4950 Swinyar Drive.

Additional food vendors will be at Veterans Memorial Park on Apison Pike along with plenty of free activities for children such as a mega obstacle course, drop slide, 2x dual line super slides, bounce house, bounce house with a water slide combo, foam pit, 4 sport inflatable, and face painting.

Live entertainment will kick off at 5:30pm on the stage at The Commons with “Appalachian Stringband.” At 6:45pm, the “Amber Carrington Band” will take the stage. The area’s local favorite, “East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra,” performs at 8:00pm to complete an evening of musical performances.

“The City of Collegedale invites you to come to our annual Freedom Festival on Wednesday, July 3rd,” said Morty Lloyd, Mayor of Collegedale. “We will celebrate our American freedoms with fireworks, food, & patriotic music. It’s a family event that everyone is sure to enjoy.”

Admission to the “Freedom Festival” is free, however most parking areas will be charging to benefit local youth organizations or to off-set the maintenance cost to allow attendees to park on private property.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and choose a parking area closest to the route they’ll need to leave by. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and an appetite for an evening filled with fun for the whole family.

The Collegedale Police Department will be posting traffic and parking plans for the event on their Facebook page @Collegedale Police Department and other social media sites. For questions or additional event information, go to www.collegedaletn.gov or call 423-756-2212.