Community Invited To Participate In Free Lantern Making “Playshops”

The Light Up Chatt Parade is returning to downtown Chattanooga as part of Rock the Riverfront on Saturday March 23rd.

Leading up to the parade, River City Company in partnership with Playful Evolving Monsters invites community members of all ages to build their own lanterns through a series of free “playshops”.

The free “playshops”, also known as workshops, will provide families and individuals directions on how to create their own unique lanterns that they can bring to the parade. Attendees can expect to experience fun, hands-on crafting while they explore their artistic side and interact with Playful Evolving Monsters’ larger than life puppets.

Rock the Riverfront will be hosted on the Chattanooga Green from March 14 – April 14. The month-long festival was created through River City Company’s ONE Riverfront planning process where the community voiced their desires to see more opportunities for play in the Riverfront parks, to feature a variety of types of artists, music, food and entertainment. The Light Up Chatt Parade has been a key element since the first year of the event.

“We look forward to having hundreds of people participate in the parade and show off their lanterns to the community. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to join in the fun, starting in Renaissance Park, walking over the Market Street Bridge and culminating on the Chattanooga Green,” said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

The full Lantern Playshop schedule is as follows:

March 7: Hunter Museum from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

March 8: Downtown Library 4 th Floor from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Floor from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM March 13: The Chattery from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

March 20: Playful Evolving Monsters Studio from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

People can register for the free playshops by visiting rivercitycompany.com/light-up-chatt. There are also pre-recorded lantern making instructions along with a supply list on the website for those unable to attend an in-person playshop. Additional activities to be found at Rock the Riverfront can also be found on the River City Company website and on social media.