Creative Discovery Museum Takes Visitors On A Trip To Argentina With New Cultural Exhibit

Families will feel like they have traveled to Argentina as they explore Creative Discovery Museum’s (CDM) newest exhibit, Argentina’s Niños, opening January 13.

Featuring five immersive environments, visitors will be introduced to Spanish as they explore an Argentine school and learn about Casa Rosada (Pink House), the office of Argentina’s president similar to the United States’ White House.

Honoring the country’s love for futbol (soccer), children will be able to dress in an Argentine national futbol team kit (uniform) and take a penalty shot like Argentina’s star player Lionel Messi.

At the market, families will shop for produce, select a sweet treat from the bakery, or visit a butcher to gather ingredients to grill a traditional Argentine family meal. Families will enjoy making empanadas and mate, a popular drink in Argentina, in a traditional home.

Children will also learn about gauchos as well as explore the countryside as they climb the Andes Mountains. The exhibit features a replica of La Boca, a beautiful neighborhood where children can contribute to a vibrant street painting, just like they would find in Argentina.

“We are excited to introduce Argentina’s Niños at CDM. We hope that this new exhibit will encourage global awareness and cultural appreciation while showcasing the beauty and vibrancy of the Argentine culture,” said Tim Sears, President and CEO at CDM.

CDM has hired Carolina MacLean as Community Engagement Coordinator to advise on the cultural connections that this exhibit brings to Chattanooga. “I’m very proud and excited to work with CDM to bring the Argentine culture and traditions closer to Chattanooga families. As an Argentinian who currently lives in Chattanooga, I value the opportunity to share my personal experience with the community to spread awareness about everything Argentina has to offer. Children and their families can’t miss this unforgettable visit to the Argentine lifestyle and culture.”

Argentina’s Niños is part of a cultural exhibit series, also featuring Children’s China, Namaste India, and Kenya’s Kids, created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum. The series’ goal is to introduce children to cultures from around the world. This immersive exhibit is designed for children ages 3 to 12 years and was created in partnership with the Argentine Society of St. Louis. Argentina’s Niños is generously made possible by the Kent Family Foundation. The exhibit is free with Museum admission and will be at CDM from January 13 through May 17, 2024.