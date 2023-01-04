Culture Books Brings New Black History Festival To East Lake Community Center

In celebration of Black History Month, Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization will present the Black History Festival on Saturday, February 18 from 11a-4p at East Lake Community Center.

Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt proudly presents Chattanooga’s very first Black History Festival! This event will feature local vendors, authors, a walk through, interactive museum, cultural food and performances that include African drums, African dance, instructional painting, art exhibits, book giveaways, spoken word performances, and musical performances to name a few! It will be a fun day of family, culture and fun.

The event will be held at the newly renovated East Lake Community Center, 3610 Dodds Ave, thanks to a sponsorship from the Department of Equity and Community Engagement. It is a FREE ADMISSIONS event. To RSVP for the event, visit www.CultureBooksCha.org

Culture Books is a non-profit 501(c3) run by Erica Richardson, M.Ed, a former teacher turned Librarian who, within her 13+ years in education, saw that many of the books provided did not have diverse representation or any cultural exposure in them. Culture Books was created to bridge the gap between culture and literacy, through cultural events, book giveaways and showcasing the passions of diverse authors.

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization (RNC) is a historic institution in Chattanooga, TN. Led since 2004 by Marsha Mills, it was created to “provide a safe place where poetry is shared and discussed and people are valued.” Rhyme n Chatt “changes lives one rhyme at a time” by providing platforms for the sharing of poetry and the enjoyment of poetic performances through an interactive format that encourages conversation and helps build connections.

Together, Culture Books and Rhyme n Chatt will create a safe space where all of Chattanooga’s communities can share connection, culture, confidence, creativity, and community.